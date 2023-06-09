Watch Now
Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 6/9/23

Posted at 10:44 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 10:44:03-04

LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Holly, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Owner of Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy talks about what sets ORS apart when it comes to treating pain and injuries with physical therapy, and lists the many ways that ORS is supporting the communities from volunteerism to scholarships to sponsorships. For more information please visit orsmi.com or call (877) 202-2175.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

