Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 6/9/23

LANSING, Mich. — Aaron Holly, Chief Clinical Officer and Co-Owner of Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy talks about what sets ORS apart when it comes to treating pain and injuries with physical therapy, and lists the many ways that ORS is supporting the communities from volunteerism to scholarships to sponsorships. For more information please visit orsmi.com or call (877) 202-2175.

