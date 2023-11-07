Watch Now
Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 11/7/23

Posted at 12:00 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 12:00:32-05

LANSING, Mich. — Mark Stiles, Director of Marketing and Events at Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy talks about some new ways that they're offering help to the health of our community to get Physical Therapy right away and make a plan for your treatment care. For more information please visit orsmi.com or call 877-202-2175 to schedule at any of the 11 ORS Physical Therapy locations.

