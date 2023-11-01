Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 11/1/23

LANSING, Mich. — Brady Harre, PT, DPT, Facility Manager at Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy in Holt sees a lot of balance and fall patients in the fall due to the falling leaves and slippery pavement when the temperatures change. Learn more about how to be prepared for these changes and learn how to help avoid having any fear of the fall. ORS Holt is booking balance and fall evaluations this week at 877-202-2175 or visit them online at orsmi.com

