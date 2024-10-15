Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 10/15/24

LANSING, Mich. — Maverick Nichols (PT, DPT) facility manager at the ORS Okemos physical therapy clinic talks about what patients can expect with treatments at ORS, and why physical therapy is a great profession to get into for young people who love to take care of people. For more information please visit orsmi.com/physical-therapy-near-me or call (517) 220-4540.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.