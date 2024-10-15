Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 10/15/24

LANSING, Mich. — Maverick Nichols (PT, DPT) facility manager at the ORS Okemos physical therapy clinic talks about what patients can expect with treatments at ORS, and why physical therapy is a great profession to get into for young people who love to take care of people. For more information please visit orsmi.com/physical-therapy-near-me or call (517) 220-4540.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook