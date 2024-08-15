Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 08/15/24

LANSING, Mich. — Nick Van Bogelen, director of the ORS Performance Training Center in Leslie, joined Morning Blend to share how performance and personal training are the perfect complement to physical therapy treatments. At ORS, you can get both services to build strength and mobility to improve your quality of life. For more information please visit www.orsperformancetraining.com or call (517) 201-0551

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook