Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 07/17/24

LANSING, Mich. — Physical Therapy can help you feel more confident, and be stronger to protect against falling. Elise Maynard (PT, DPT) at Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists in Holt has some valuable information about vertigo, balance and fall prevention and home tips to help you maintain your balance on uneven ground. For more information please visit orsmi.com or call (877) 202-2175.

