Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 06/11/24

LANSING, Mich. — Mark Stiles, Sr. Marketing Strategist at ORS Physical Therapy visited with the Morning Blend to talk about all of the ways that ORS supports our communities every summer. From the ORS Race Series to the ORS Music Series, to Gus Macker to providing scholarships to graduating HS students pursuing health care careers, ORS is a great community partner in Health and Wellness. For more information please visit orsmi.com or call (877) 202-2175.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook