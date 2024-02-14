Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy - 02/14/24

LANSING, Mich. — Becca Boeving, Physical Therapy Assistant and Pelvic Health Specialist at ORS in the Holt Plaza, shares the types of conditions that they are now treating. If you are dealing with pelvic pain, incontinence, discomfort with intercourse, or leaking, their PT treatments can help you with these. For more information please visit orsmi.com or call 877-202-2175 to schedule your evaluation.

