Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, PC - 8/8/22

LANSING, Mich. — Mark Stiles, Director of Marketing and Events at Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, PC talks about the types of summer injuries and patients that they see at their 12 locations. They are also celebrating the 35th anniversary of the company. For more information please visit orsmi.com or call (877) 202-2175.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook