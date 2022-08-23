Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, PC - 8/23/22

LANSING, Mich. — Paige Ellsworth, Facility Manager & Physical Therapist at Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, PC talks about the benefits of physical therapy for all ages. For more information please visit ORSMI.com or call (877) 202-2175.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.