Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, PC - 3/10/23

LANSING, Mich. — Vince Mottes and Justin Carroll of ORS visited with the Morning Blend to discuss National Athletic Training Month and the roles that ORS athletic trainers and the ORS Sports Medicine program play in keeping our local student-athletes safe and prepared for their sports. Athletic Trainers do so much more than sideline work during games. Learn more about how they help with overall health and wellness initiatives. For more information, please visit ORSMI or by calling 877-202-2175.

