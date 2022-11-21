Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, PC - 11/21/22

Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 10:21:16-05

LANSING, Mich. — Barbara Miller, PT, DPT, Facility Manager at Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, P.C. talks about the great treatments going on at the ORS Leslie location. Since most people have met their insurance deductibles by this part of the year, ORS is hoping to treat as many new physical therapy patients as they can before the year is over, and into 2023. For more information please visit orsmi.com/leslie or call (877) 202-2175.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019
Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend?
Please complete the form below