Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, PC - 11/21/22

LANSING, Mich. — Barbara Miller, PT, DPT, Facility Manager at Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, P.C. talks about the great treatments going on at the ORS Leslie location. Since most people have met their insurance deductibles by this part of the year, ORS is hoping to treat as many new physical therapy patients as they can before the year is over, and into 2023. For more information please visit orsmi.com/leslie or call (877) 202-2175.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook