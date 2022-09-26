Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, PC - 9/26/22

LANSING, Mich. — Maverick Nichols, PT, DPT and Facility Manager at Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, PC in Okemos talks about the many ways that they can treat injured athletes of all ages, from High School to older active adults and Pickleballers. For more information please visit ORSMI.com/okemos or call (517) 220-4540.

