Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, P.C. - 6/6/22

LANSING, Mich. — Mark Stiles, Director of Marketing and Events at Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, P.C. talks about the new ORS Gateway Lofts Lansing physical therapy clinic location, marking the 5th clinic in the Lansing area, and the 12th ORS clinic overall, treating work and sports injuries, pain management, and establishing plans of care for strength and mobility to get our patients back to working, playing and living their lives again. For more information please call (877) 202-2175.

