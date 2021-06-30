Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, P.C. - 6/30/21

Kevin Barclay, CEO of Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists, P.C. talks about winning the Jackson Chamber Small Business Employee of the Year 2020 award for his leadership during the pandemic. They grew 3 clinic locations in 2020 and may be adding 2 more in 2021. They are currently hiring all positions from PTs to Clinic Aides to Front Office staff to help them grow. For more information please visit orsmi.com or call (517) 202-2175.

