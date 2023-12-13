Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists - 12/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Becca Boeving, PTA, AT, ATC - Pelvic Health Clinician of Orthopaedic Rehab Specialists Physical Therapy is now treating pelvic health patients full-time. You will simply start with a full evaluation from an ORS physical therapist and then Becca will work you into a regular appointment schedule to get you feeling better. For more information please visit orsmi.com/pelvic-health, or call (517) 268-9040.

