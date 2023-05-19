Orthopaedic Rehab Physical Therapy - 5/19/23

LANSING, Mich. — Becca Boeving, Physical Therapy Assistant and Pelvic Health Specialist with Orthopaedic Rehab Physical Therapy talks about a FREE event on May 20th at 9 am for pregnant women to learn about how physical therapy can help with pregnancy pain and pelvic floor discomfort. Children are welcome to attend with moms. For more information please visit orsmi.com/pelvic-health or call (517) 268-9040

