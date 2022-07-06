Watch Now
Origami Rehabilitation - 7/6/22

Posted at 9:23 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 09:23:43-04

LANSING, Mich. — Amanda Carr, Director of Rehabilitation at Origami Rehabilitation talks about what's new at Origami, including their pediatric services, satellite location, and how to make a referral. For more information please visit origamirehab.org or call (517) 336-6060.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

