Origami Rehabilitation - 6/20/22

LANSING, Mich. — Amanda Carr, Director of Rehabilitation at Origami Rehabilitation talks about what's new at Origami, including their pediatric services, satellite location, and how to make a referral. For more information please visit origamirehab.org or call (517) 336-6060.

