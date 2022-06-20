Origami Rehabilitation - 6/20/22

LANSING, Mich. — Amanda Carr, Director of Rehabilitation at Origami Rehabilitation talks about what's new at Origami, including their pediatric services, satellite location, and how to make a referral. For more information please visit origamirehab.org or call (517) 336-6060.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.