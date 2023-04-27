Open Arms Link - 4/27/23

LANSING, Mich. — Simbarashe Chiduma, Founder and Director and Takudzwa Chiduma, Fundraising Manager at Open Arms Link talk about their first Annual Benefit Dinner on May 20th. For more information please visit openarmslink.com or call (517) 483-2489.

