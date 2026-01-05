One North Kitchen & Bar - 01/05/26

LANSING, Mich. — Kurt Kwiatkowski, Vice President of Dining Ventures/One North Kitchen and Bar in Lansing, Jackson and East Lansing talks about the upcoming Greater Lansing Food Bank Jingle Mingle. For more information visit OneNorthDining.com or call (517) 900-4MSU (4678).

