On the Road in Jackson: The Parlour - 07/17/25

LANSING, Mich. — This morning on the Blend, Scott Pienta, owner of Vintage Foods stops by to discuss his adventures running The Parlour and Jackson Coney Island, as well as looking forward to the Hot Air Jubilee, and On The Road in Jackson on July 18th. For more information please visit Facebook.com/TheJacksonParlour or call (517) 796-3106.

