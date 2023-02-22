Olivet College - 2/22/23

LANSING, Mich. — Danny Green, Vice President of Enrollment and Sarah Cook, Student at Olivet College talk about the college's major announcement from this past September regarding the Advantage Scholarship. For more information please visit www.olivetcollege.edu or call (269) 749-7635.

