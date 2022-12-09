Olivet College - 12-9/22

LANSING, Mich. — Steven M. Corey PhD., President of Olivet College talks about the newly announced statewide Scholarship, the Advantage Scholarship. This will help make college affordable for students of all means. For more information please visit olivetcollege.com or call (269) 749-7635.

