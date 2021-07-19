Old Nation Brewing Company- 7/19/21

LANSING, Mich. — Travis Fritz, Co-Owner and Brewer at Old Nation Brewing Company talks about his German education and training as a Brew Master. He also discusses all of the amazing employment opportunities that they currently have available. For more information please visit OldNationBrewing.com or call (517) 655-1301.

