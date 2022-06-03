Okemos Music Academy - 6/3/22

LANSING, Mich. — John Dewey, Owner & Director of Okemos Music Academy talks about their upcoming Grand Opening Event Friday, June 10th. For more information please visit LansingMusicLessons.com or call (517) 664-1110.
