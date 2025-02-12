Okemos Home Show - 02/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Okemos Home Show! Kicks off on Friday!

Get home inspirations inside Meridian Mall. Bart Loeb from the Home Show discusses how Michigan's best home improvement companies can answer your questions.

Meridian Mall, in the Main Concourse

Feb 14th-16th, 2025

Friday 11am-8pm

Saturday 10am-8pm

Sunday 12pm-6pm

For more information please visit MichiganHomeShows.com or call (734) 320-5322.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook