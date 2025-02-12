Watch Now
Okemos Home Show - 02/12/25

LANSING, Mich. — The Okemos Home Show! Kicks off on Friday!
Get home inspirations inside Meridian Mall. Bart Loeb from the Home Show discusses how Michigan's best home improvement companies can answer your questions.

Meridian Mall, in the Main Concourse
Feb 14th-16th, 2025
Friday 11am-8pm
Saturday 10am-8pm
Sunday 12pm-6pm

For more information please visit MichiganHomeShows.com or call (734) 320-5322.

