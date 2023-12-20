Ohana Sushi Corp - 12/20/23

LANSING, Mich. — Peter Jones, Co-Founder, Marketing Vice President and Public Relations for Ohana Sushi Corp talks about how they always have new menu items and use fresh, local ingredients. For more information please visit ohanasushibar.com or call (517) 993-9988.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook