Nothing Bundt Cakes - 04/29/26

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating Mother’s Day all season long with sweet ways to show up for Mom — from delicious cakes to thoughtful gifting options and even a chance to win big with the #NothingBundtMomSweepstakes. It’s all about making it easier for families to celebrate the women who do so much.

One of the biggest highlights this year is the #NothingBundtMomSweepstakes, where guests can enter for a chance to win a $4,000 Visa Gift Card. From April 21 through May 10, fans can enter in multiple ways — including engaging on social media, downloading the app and following along on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok — making it fun and easy to participate. In addition to the sweepstakes, Nothing Bundt Cakes is rolling out an expanded Mother’s Day collection starting April 27, featuring brand-new decorations and gifting options designed for celebrations of all sizes. From intimate moments to larger gatherings, there’s something for every type of celebration.

This year’s lineup includes beautifully decorated Bundtinis® topped with floral, rose and butterfly designs, as well as Bundtlet Towers that can be customized with balloon or wooden picks — making them perfect for gifting, centerpieces or sharing with family and friends. New packaging is also a standout this season, including a special edition cake box with a purple floral and butterfly design that feels extra celebratory for Mother’s Day, available with any cake with flower purchase. There’s also the new Bundtastic Bag — a reusable and recyclable option that makes gifting easy while giving guests something they can use beyond the holiday. For those looking for the perfect flavor to celebrate, the fan-favorite Strawberry Cheesecake Swirl has returned just in time for Mother’s Day. It features classic white cake swirled with creamy cheesecake filling and real strawberry glaze and topped with graham streusel — making it a delicious and eye-catching centerpiece.

May is one of the busiest times of year for families, with school events, appreciation moments and celebrations all happening at once. Nothing Bundt Cakes is stepping in as a one-stop shop to help guests check dessert and gifting off their list in a simple, meaningful way. Whether you’re celebrating with a small family gathering or a larger group, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a variety of sizes and formats — from Bundtinis® and Bundtlets to The Bundt and The Big Bundt — making it easy to find the perfect option for any occasion.

Guests can find their nearest bakery and place orders for pickup or delivery by visiting NothingBundtCakes.com, making it simple to plan ahead and ensure Mom’s celebration is as special as she is.

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