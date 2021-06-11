Northwest Community Schools - 6/11/21

Geoff Bontrager, Superintendent of Northwest Community Schools talks about wrapping up the 2020-2021 school year and planning ahead for the 2021-2022 school year. For more information please visit www.nwschools.org or call (517) 817-4700.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook