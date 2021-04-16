Northwest Community Schools - 4/16/21

Geoff Bontrager, Superintendent of Northwest Community Schools talks about what they are doing to get the students and teachers back into the classrooms. He also talks about how they are able to help set up vaccines. For more information please visit www.nwschools.org or call (517) 817-4700.

