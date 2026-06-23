New Mount Calvary Baptist Church - 06/23/26

LANSING, Mich. — New Mount Calvary Baptist Church launches a free summer Empowerment and Learning Center designed to help youth ages 10–18 build confidence, character, leadership skills, and tools for lifelong success. For more information, visit their Facebook page or call (517) 272-3800.

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