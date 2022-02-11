Neva Lee's - 2/11/22

LANSING, Mich. — Faun and Luke, Co-Owners at Neva Lee's talks about what services they provide and what makes them different or unique. They want to get you hooked on houseplants and show you that not only flowers bring smiles this Valentine's Day, but plants too and they will last for years! For more information, visit Facebook.com/hellonevalees.

