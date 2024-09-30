Neighborhood Wellness Center, Ingham County Health Department - 09/30/24

LANSING, Mich. — Pastor Sean Holland and Community Health Worker, Sara Delacruz share insights about Ingham County Health Department's Neighborhood Wellness Center at the Epicenter of Worship Church. For more information visit health.ingham.org, or call (517) 881-3392.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook