Nature's 92 & Capital Hippie - 10/21/22

LANSING, Mich. — Laura Castle, Owner of Capital Hippie and Deardra Westfall, Owner of Nature's 92 talk about a new event that they are planning in downtown Lansing on the always eventful 100 Block of Washington Square on October 29th 11am to 7pm. For more information please visit www.natures92lc.com or capitalhippie.com

