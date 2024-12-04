Natural Delights - 12/04/24

LANSING, Mich. — This holiday season, Registered Dietitian Veronica Rouse, shows you how to add both flavor and nutrition to your holiday appetizers with Natural Delights Medjool dates. Packed with fiber, potassium, and magnesium, these recipes are a delicious way to sweeten up your celebrations naturally! For more information please visit NaturalDelights.com or call (905) 541-6053.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook