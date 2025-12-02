National Education Association - 12/2/25

LANSING, Mich. — Becky Pringle, President of the National Education Association, discusses the National Education Association’s (NEA) 103rd annual celebration of American Education Week. NEA is the country’s largest professional union representing 3 million educators.

Each year, American Education Week takes place the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. It was first celebrated in 1921, with NEA and the American Legion as co-sponsors, and grew out of a national concern over illiteracy. After more than 100 years, the original goal of American Education Week—to generate public awareness and support for education—continues today.

This year, NEA encouraged communities from coast-to-coast to organize and participate in “Educator for a Day” events at local public schools during American Education Week. The program provides a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at the dedication, complexity, and passion that goes into ensuring our students succeed in school, and in life. The program centers around community members assisting educators in class, performing lunch and corridor duty, supervising recess, serving meals, and helping office staff with administrative tasks.

For more information visit NEA.org.

