National Education Association - 11/21/25

LANSING, Mich. — November 17-21 marks the National Education Association’s (NEA) 103rd annual celebration of American Education Week. Each day of the week has its own theme, celebrating our public-school communities. Festivities honor the team of people who work in our nation’s public schools, everyone from the bus driver and classroom teacher to the cafeteria worker and administrative staff, plus countless others.

Each year, American Education Week takes place the week prior to the Thanksgiving holiday. It was first celebrated in 1921, with NEA and the American Legion as co-sponsors, and grew out of a national concern over illiteracy. After more than 100 years, the original goal of American Education Week—to generate public awareness and support for education—continues today.

This year, NEA is encouraging communities from coast-to-coast to organize and participate in “Educator for a Day” events at local public schools during American Education Week. The program provides a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes look at the dedication, complexity, and passion that goes into ensuring our students succeed in school, and in life. The program centers around community members assisting educators in class, performing lunch and corridor duty, supervising recess, serving meals, and helping office staff with administrative tasks.

Becky Pringle is the President of the National Education Association, the country’s largest professional union representing 3 million educators.

For more information, please visit NEA.org

