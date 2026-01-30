National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) - 01/30/26

LANSING, Mich. — Heather Peske, National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) President, discuses a new nationwide analysis that reveals a concerning disconnect between the needs of the American teacher workforce and the state policies designed to support teachers, specifically as it relates to paid parental leave. NCTQ’s comprehensive report finds that two-thirds of states (35 states) offer no guaranteed paid parental leave for teachers beyond accumulated sick days. Additionally, of the states that do offer some form of paid leave, half of them (23) offer only partial pay, which decreases the likelihood teachers take advantage of this benefit.

Paid parental leave for teachers is a smart investment for states that strengthens families, supports teacher retention, and leads to better outcomes for children. Yet far too many teachers receive little to no paid parental leave when welcoming a new child, forcing them to choose between their students and their own families—an avoidable dilemma that contributes to instability in the teacher workforce. Reinforcing the issue, new data from Gallup shows 59% of teachers reported they were unable to take any paid parental leave following birth or adoption.

