National Cherry Festival - 05/31/24

LANSING, Mich. — The 98th Annual National Cherry Festival is happening in Traverse City from June 29-July 6. It features over 150 events with 90% of them free to the public. It is the largest festival of its kind in Michigan and attracts half a million people to the Grand Traverse region every year. For more information please visit
CherryFestival.org.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.