MyPlace - 10/4/21

LANSING, Mich. — Tammy Dindoffer, Executive Director of MyPlace talks about the services offered to foster teens with no home placement, and youth aging out of the foster system that need safe, affordable housing with the goal of preventing trafficking and homelessness, and creating independent, stable adults. For more information please visit MyPlaceJackson.org or call (517) 250-5056.

