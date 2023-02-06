MSU Rodeo Club - 2/6/23

LANSING, Mich. — Ellana Haifley, President of the MSU Rodeo Club talks about the upcoming 53rd Annual Spartan Stampede Rodeo February 17th-19th at the MSU Livestock Pavilion. For more information please visit msurodeo.com or call (517) 230-4096.

