MSU Rodeo Club - 2/6/23

LANSING, Mich. — Ellana Haifley, President of the MSU Rodeo Club talks about the upcoming 53rd Annual Spartan Stampede Rodeo February 17th-19th at the MSU Livestock Pavilion. For more information please visit msurodeo.com or call (517) 230-4096.
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.