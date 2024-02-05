MSU Rodeo Club - 02/05/24

LANSING, Mich. — Miss Michigan State University Rodeo Queen, Brook Del Bosque, shares about the MSU Rodeo Club's upcoming 54th Annual Spartan Stampede Rodeo February 16th-18th at the MSU Pavilion for Agriculture and Livestock. For more information please visit msurodeo.com or call (517)-230-4096.

