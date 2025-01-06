MSU Hockey, College Football Playoff Quarterfinals, and NFL Playoffs Preview

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Play-by-Play Announcer Sean Baligian and longtime State of Michigan sportswriter Neil Koepke to discuss the heavily anticipated Sunday night showdown between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, Ohio State's mauling of Oregon in the Rose Bowl and the other College Football Playoff Quarterfinal games, and MSU Hockey's impressive 4-0 week. Jack, Neil, and Sean also touch on Spartan men's and women's basketball, the Red Wings, Pistons, and more!

