MSU Hockey, College Football Playoff Quarterfinals, and NFL Playoffs Preview

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Play-by-Play Announcer Sean Baligian and longtime State of Michigan sportswriter Neil Koepke to discuss the heavily anticipated Sunday night showdown between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, Ohio State's mauling of Oregon in the Rose Bowl and the other College Football Playoff Quarterfinal games, and MSU Hockey's impressive 4-0 week. Jack, Neil, and Sean also touch on Spartan men's and women's basketball, the Red Wings, Pistons, and more!
Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.