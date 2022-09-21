MSU Federal Credit Union - 9/21/22

LANSING, Mich. — Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about why it’s still a great time to buy a home and how you can prepare. For more information please visit any of their 14 Local Branches or go online to msufcu.org

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook