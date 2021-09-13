MSU Federal Credit Union - 9/13/21

LANSING, Mich. — Whitney Anderson-Harrell, Chief Community Development Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about how Back-to-school shopping can be a budget breaker if you don’t plan ahead and she discus's some strategic ways to keep back-to-school purchasing under control. For more information please visit www.msufcu.org or visit any of their 14 Local Branches.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook