MSU Federal Credit Union - 8/22/22

LANSING, Mich. — Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about how giving back to the community has been one of MSUFCU’s core values since its founding in 1937. Part of that effort is the Desk Drawer Fund, a foundation named after the Credit Union’s beginnings out of a desk drawer on the MSU campus. Find out what it's mission is and how you can contribute by visiting any of their 14 Local Branches or go online to msufcu.org

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook