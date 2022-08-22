Watch Now
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

MSU Federal Credit Union - 8/22/22

Posted at 9:54 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 09:54:43-04

LANSING, Mich. — Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about how giving back to the community has been one of MSUFCU’s core values since its founding in 1937. Part of that effort is the Desk Drawer Fund, a foundation named after the Credit Union’s beginnings out of a desk drawer on the MSU campus. Find out what it's mission is and how you can contribute by visiting any of their 14 Local Branches or go online to msufcu.org

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019
Would you like to advertise your business, non-profit or event on FOX 47's Morning Blend?
Please complete the form below