MSU Federal Credit Union - 7/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about how saving is key a component to financial success. While inflation and higher interest rates can make saving funds more challenging, there are things you can do to stay on track with your savings goals. For more information please visit www.msufcu.org or any of their 14 Local Branches.

