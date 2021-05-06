MSU Federal Credit Union - 5/6/21

Whitney Anderson-Harrell, Chief Community Development Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about refinancing mortgages and the advantages that you get. She also covers when it is a good idea to re-finance your mortgage. For more information please visit www.msufcu.org or visit any of their 14 local branches.
