MSU Federal Credit Union - 5/6/21

Whitney Anderson-Harrell, Chief Community Development Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about refinancing mortgages and the advantages that you get. She also covers when it is a good idea to re-finance your mortgage. For more information please visit www.msufcu.org or visit any of their 14 local branches.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook