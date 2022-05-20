MSU Federal Credit Union - 5/20/22

LANSING, Mich. — Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about making this time of year a great opportunity to get rid of things we don’t need, that includes debt. She also shares some great tips on how to get out of debt. For more information please visit www.msufcu.org or any of their 14 Local Branches.

