Watch
EntertainmentShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

MSU Federal Credit Union - 5/20/22

Posted at 11:50 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 11:50:17-04

LANSING, Mich. — Deidre Davis, Chief Marketing Officer at MSU Federal Credit Union talks about making this time of year a great opportunity to get rid of things we don’t need, that includes debt. She also shares some great tips on how to get out of debt. For more information please visit www.msufcu.org or any of their 14 Local Branches.

Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning Blend Moments
Blend Walk-through Promo

The Morning Blend Hosts

Bob Hoffman

Bob Hoffman

9:44 PM, Nov 26, 2018
Deb Hart

Deb Hart

9:21 PM, Apr 22, 2019